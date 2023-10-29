Luke Perry's Death: No Illicit Drugs Found in Hot Tub Incident

Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ that no illicit drugs were found Saturday after Perry died in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home.

Authorities say they were dispatched to “The Whole Nine Yards” star’s home after his assistant reportedly called 911. LA County Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed it could take several months to determine the embattled TV star's manner and cause of death. Picture: Getty

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Perry captioned the Oct. 23 photo. Perry later admitted that at one point, he was ingesting 55 of the pills per day, causing his weight to plummet to 128 pounds. headtopics.com

Death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry causes shockShock over the sudden death of Matthew Perry, troubled star of the beloved 'Friends' sitcom, rippled from Hollywood to his boyhood home in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the world would remember his 'joy.' Read more ⮕

Tributes pouring in after Matthew Perry’s shock deathTributes are pouring in after Matthew Perry’s shock death. Mr Perry passed away at the age of 54. The 'Friends' star brought joy to millions around the world with his wit and warmth. The actor was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Hidden from the public view was his addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Friends star’s family issues statement after tragedy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals secret romance with Friends star in tribute post7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Final pictures of Perry, days before deathFriends star Matthew Perry looked downcast while going out for dinner with friends just a few days before he died. Read more ⮕

Autopsy pending in death of Matthew PerryThe body of "Friends" star Matthew Perry is now with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner&x27;s Office Read more ⮕