Luke Brooks Signs with Manly Sea Eagles

Luke Brooks listened to Wests Tigers fans chant his name as he played one of the games of his life at Leichhardt Oval earlier this year. That cool autumn night, the Tigers belted North Queensland 66-18 – and Brooks, playing his 200th game,That night convinced Manly they should go after the playmaker – and a secret plan to prise Brooks away from his junior club was put into motion.on Friday.

After 11 seasons at the Tigers, and often being the one used as a punching bag by fans following every loss – there were a lot of them – Brooks himself will take some time getting used to his new surrounds and uniform. Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold was somewhere over the Pacific en route to America when Brooks took part in his first training session. But he told this masthead how he recalled watching Brooks dominate the Cowboys in round 12 and why it became clear not long after full-time that the 28-year-old would be a terrific fit over on the Northern Beaches. Luke Brooks was explosive in attack as the Tigers belted North Queensland 66-18 early in the 2023 seaso

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: 'From the river to the sea': What does the pro-Palestinian chant mean, and why is it divisive?The words that have served as a rallying cry for pro-Palestinian protesters have also attracted accusations of antisemitism. How did a call for self-determination become divisive?

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Father and Son Embark on Two-Year Climate Change ExpeditionA father and son duo, Dr Geoff Wilson and Kitalé, are on a two-year series of sea and ice expeditions to record the impacts of climate change. They aim to prove that exploration can be done sustainably and want their trips to be carbon-neutral. They are documenting and sharing their journey in real time to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: US House of Representatives votes to censure Palestinian American congresswomanThe United States House of Representatives has voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her defense of the phrase "from the river to the sea." Tlaib argues that the phrase is an aspirational call for freedom and peaceful coexistence, while critics claim it is a genocidal call to violence against Israel.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian Government Allows Carbon Dioxide Dumping in International WatersThe Australian government has changed its sea-dumping laws to allow the environment minister to issue permits for carbon dioxide to be pumped into international waters. This move has been criticized by the Greens and David Pocock, who accuse the government of favoring fossil fuel companies and enabling polluting projects. The bill passed with support from Coalition senators after a heated debate.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: How to watch 2023 Pacific Games LIVE on SBSSBS is set to broadcast the 17th edition of the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 2023 Pacific Games to Showcase Best Athletes from Pacific IslandsSBS is set to broadcast the 17th edition of the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »