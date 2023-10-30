Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years over Jenni Hermoso kiss

.during the Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony after the victory over England in August.and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of Fifa’s disciplinary code.Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days. Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee’s decision today.

“In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Fifa disciplinary code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published onSpain’s players celebrate their World Cup win in a Madrid ceremony on 21 August.Fifa added that it is absolutely committed “to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld. headtopics.com

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales for three years for World Cup final kiss, misconductSpain’s former soccer chief has been banned from the sport for three years for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. Read more ⮕

