Luckless Roos’ rookie rocked by ‘freak gym accident’ in off-field mishap

North Melbourne rookie Brayden George’s horror run with injury has continued after dislocating his elbow in a “freak gym accident”.reports George had been taking part in a session at a local gym when he fell while attempting a box jump.“Instead of successfully bracing for his fall he dislocated his elbow and needed surgery on Thursday,” journalist Jon Ralph reported.

George has endured a tough start to his AFL career, after sliding out of top 10 draft contention when he tore his ACL in his draft year. The young forward missed the entire 2023 season as a result, but was still snapped up by the Roos with pick 26.Last year’s interim coach Brett Ratten only had high praise for the teen, who was tipped to help partner Nick Larkey in attack.

“He could be the most talented out of this year’s crop. That’s a big call because (Harry) Sheezel is playing so well and (George) Wardlaw we know is very, very talented, but Brayden has got some real strong AFL attributes,” Ratten said during a North Melbourne member Q&A earlier this year.“To think what he could do next year, and he hasn’t even played, we’re just virtually getting a top 10 pick for nothing. headtopics.com

“Brayden has shown tremendous strength of character and resilience during his ACL rehab this year and we know he will attack this injury with the same attitude.“While this will obviously impact his pre-season, we expect Brayden to be back running soon … We don’t expect the injury to impact his availability for the upcoming season.”

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Polarising star has clubs ‘unsure’; ‘freak’ slider has ‘too much talent to ignore’: AFL draft boltersAFL: North Melbourne are continuing their efforts to secure pick one, as the continue to deal with the Eagles on securing it. Read more ⮕

‘There are always going to be challenges’: Luckless Pucovski returns, stars push for Test call upBatting prodigy Will Pucovski, cult hero fast bowler Scott Boland, and dasher Matt Short will look to impress on what the curator hopes is a quick MCG pitch against a NSW side featuring ‘The GOAT’ Nathan Lyon. Read more ⮕

‘There are always going to be challenges’: Luckless Pucovski returns, stars push for Test call upBatting prodigy Will Pucovski, cult hero fast bowler Scott Boland, and dasher Matt Short will look to impress on what the curator hopes is a quick MCG pitch against a NSW side featuring ‘The GOAT’ Nathan Lyon. Read more ⮕

‘Blowing my mind’: Proof 7-foot-4 freak is like nothing NBA has ‘ever seen before’NBA: The NBA's newest young-gun Victor Wembanyama proved he can do it all, getting it done on both ends of the court in San Antonio's clash with Golden State. Read more ⮕

Hilarious moment with 7-foot-4 freak; why Simmons has ‘more to give’ — Aussies in NBABasketball: 2023 number one pick Victor Wenbenyama has made his much-anticipated NBA debut, scoring 15-points to go along with 5 rebounds and a block. Read more ⮕

Tigers premiership hero deletes Palestine video after AFL interventionAFL: Saints recruit Paddy Dow says coach Ross Lyon played a large roll in attracting him to the club. Read more ⮕