Luai is ‘not even close’ to owning big stage. He must accept Cleary reality check

And we’re constantly reminded about all the good things he does in the local Penrith community to give back. Also admirable. The Brisbane Broncos were leading 12-8 when Luai left the field with a shoulder injury in the 51st minute.

After orchestrating one of the all-time great grand final comebacks Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was glowing in his praise of back-up five-eighth Jack Cogger. The truth is Cleary is the chief playmaker at the Panthers and without him there’s no way Penrith could have become the first team since the Parramatta side of 1981, ’82 and ’83 to win three straight titles.

The NSW Blues finally made the hardline decision to axe Luai after Origin II this year and low and behold with Cody Walker playing five-eighth the Blues finally looked lethal in attack to win the game.

Being a local junior who played for the St Mary’s Saints and attended Patrician Brothers Blacktown, Luai’s personality and character suits this current generation of Panthers side. If Luai wants $1 million plus per season we’re tipping there’ll be a couple of clubs foolish enough to fall into paying it.

