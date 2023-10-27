Loved, hated, soon to be updated: The next chapter for Federation Square

Twenty-one years after Federation Square was built, we look at the Melbourne landmark’s controversial history and plans for its future.Donald Bates is intrigued about what’s inside the construction shed on the north-west corner of Federation Square. It’s here an entrance to the Town Hall train station will be revealed in 2025 in a new chapter for one of the most controversial projects in Melbourne’s long history of controversial projects.

“The Federation Square design was never like ‘this angle has to be 34 degrees’, or ‘this is in alignment with the moon’. There is no sacred geometry. So if something needs to change, that’s possible.”. Others say it has conflicting civic and commercial imperatives and design flaws, and that it turns its back on the Yarra River.Twenty-one years after it opened, the square remains something of an enigma; its core role elusive, its place in the culture and working of the city unclear.

Kennett says the inspiration for Federation Square flowed from the decision to demolish the “eyesore” Gas and Fuel towers built over part of the rail yards in the 1960s, and the growing recognition that the existing City Square was not working. headtopics.com

Sociologist John Carroll ridiculed it as “a mixture of Le Corbusier on a bad day and deflated German expressionism … neither pleasing to the eye nor striking”.“It looks,” scoffed comedian Barry Humphries,“like someone left a random pile of luggage in the square which got run over.”Others loved it: “I think it’s a complete expression of everything Melbourne has become,” enthused singer Mike Brady.

The square’s charter says it must operate in the public interest and be financially sustainable. Yet, while it raises revenue from rents, car parking and charges for commercial events, itThe requirement to make money fuelled concern that culture was playing second fiddle to commercialism: the Crown Bet promotion in 2018, the Bunnings “click and collect” launch, and the Uniqlo pop-up store in 2019 were cited as examples.Several restaurants have tried and failed. headtopics.com

