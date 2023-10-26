Louisiana pastor charged with sexual abuse of teenage girl

have charged a Pentecostal pastor with sexually molesting a teenage girl who was a member of his church.
A grand jury in the New Orleans-area community of St Bernard parish indicted Martin on Tuesday, about seven months after he had been arrested in connection with the allegations and had made bail. A grand jury in New Orleans initially charged Hecker with child rape and kidnapping charges in September. He was reindicted on the same charges on Thursday after a member of September’s grand jury had been deemed ineligible to serve on the panel.
But a pending civil lawsuit that the accuser filed against Martin in August provides more details on the accusations. The lawsuit alleged Martin, the pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, would take her out on four-wheeler rides and force her into sexual acts on breaks taken during the excursions.state police before he was arrested in March. headtopics.com
Coincidentally, the plaintiff’s attorneys are Richard Trahant, Soren Giselson and John Denenea, who also representCounts pertaining to Martin’s arrest in April were not included in the indictment handed up against him Tuesday, though that does not stop authorities from adding those charges later.