Loss of Focus on Ukraine War Benefits Putin

Recent events in the Middle East have drawn international political and media attention away from the war in Ukraine at what looks like a critical juncture.

The principal beneficiary of this loss of focus is Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, who ordered an illegal, unprovoked full-scale invasion in February last year that has caused more than, and his western backers were optimistic earlier this year that Russian ground forces, badly led and often poorly equipped, could be ejected from occupied territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. But a much anticipated counteroffensive, using tanks, missiles and other modern weapons supplied by Nato states, was delayed. When it finally began five months ago, progress was disappointing, obstructed by minefields and entrenched Russian defences. There was no breakthrough.. The war was heading for stalemate, he said, warning that a protracted, attritional conflict would favour Russia with its greater resources and manpower. More and better western weapons, including combat aircraft and drones, were needed if Ukraine was to regain the initiative. “We have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate ... There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Continued support for Ukraine will cost the west less than letting Putin winDonor fatigue is setting in among western states. But a Russian victory would embolden its leader to sow economic chaos

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Conservatives should focus on economics after Voice: Angus TaylorThe shadow treasurer has told a global conservative movement to focus on aspiration and prosperity to heal polarisation.

Source: theage | Read more »

BRISBANETIMES: Conservatives should focus on economics after Voice: Angus TaylorThe shadow treasurer has told a global conservative movement to focus on aspiration and prosperity to heal polarisation.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: Conservatives should focus on economics after Voice: Angus TaylorThe shadow treasurer has told a global conservative movement to focus on aspiration and prosperity to heal polarisation.

Source: smh | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: Australia’s youth focus begins to bear fruit in bid to become global football factoryThe A-League Men is looking to position itself as a nursery of emerging talent as it moves away from the marquee player days of Yorke and Del Piero

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FINANCIALREVIEW: Atlassian tumbles as investors lose appetite for loss lead growthShares fell by more than 10 per cent after it revealed it lost $US32 million in the last quarter, as it continues to invest in cloud and AI.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »