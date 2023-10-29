‘Looking for Pedro’: TikTok trail lets smugglers send migrants to specific locations in New York City

Mohamed was well along a zigzag journey from his native Mauritania in West Africa, not knowing precisely where he would wind up and not caring — just as long as it was somewhere in the United States.

The fellow migrant offered him one. Mohamed wrote the address down on a strip of paper about the size of a business card, one that he would carry around like a bank note until he reached US territory. The card read: “30th Stret: 400.” And then: “East 30th St. 1st Avenue. Manhattan. Subway: 6 to 28th St.”

Since the spring of 2022, New York City officials say more than 130,000 migrants have come through the city’s shelter system, with about half still there. The influx of migrants has overwhelmed the city’s capacity to care for them and, in turn, made New York and its Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, unlikely players in a national crisis. headtopics.com

That is especially true in New York, which has recently drawn thousands of migrants with no connection to the city. Immigrant experts — as well as many migrants interviewed by— said an underlying reason is the city’s obligation to provide shelter to anyone who needs it.interviewed more than two dozen migrants who had chosen New York as their final US destination. Some were still in Mexico. The others were in shelters or motels in New York, Albany and Buffalo.

“We all want to be humanitarian,” Castro said. “But if migrants are being sent to one specific destination, it’s going to overwhelm.”interviewed four Mauritanians in Buffalo, including Mohamed, and two in Manhattan. The interviews in Buffalo were conducted through an Arabic translator; the ones in Manhattan were done in French. The migrants did not know one another before leaving the troubled West African nation, which, in 1981, became the last country in the world to abolish slavery. headtopics.com

