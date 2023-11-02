Longtime Friends and Nurses Enjoy Retirement Together in Australia

I got into palliative care nursing after my mum died at home of cancer when I was only 22. I wanted to support people when they most need your help. It’s so rewarding, a privilege to know you make a difference. Michelle is truly one of the best palliative-care nurses I’ve ever come across. She shows such empathy. She’ll spend the time with you, hold your hand, share her knowledge and experience and always be calm. It’s nice having someone who understands the business because it can be stressful.

Palliative care is a really rewarding job where you feel needed, can help people and bring a little light into their life; it’s not all seriousness.

We planned to have our children together. I got pregnant. She got pregnant. Unfortunately, I lost mine. Our relationship had a little parting because I wasn’t coping: sharing the joy and the sadness was very difficult. We had space for a couple of years. Then she had her second child and I had my first. We were at an occasion together and we had the best night ever, we laughed and laughed. From there, we’ve been alongside each other all the way.

She’s mostly organised, but she can be scatty. We were in the shopping centre and she kept seeing a sign for a lift and thinking it was a toilet; we were laughing like anything. By the time we actually found the toilet, we were dying for it! I said, “You’re an idiot, you are.” That’s the relationship we’ve got.She has a protective instinct as a friend. We were walking up Kilcunda way, talking, talking. And suddenly Joy grabbed me really tight: “Michelle, stop!” She’d seen a snake.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Matthew Perry’s longtime personal assistant speaks out7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: After decades of caring for the dying, this is how these nurses choose to liveMichelle Clancy and Joy Jarratt moved to Australia from Yorkshire in the 1980s to work in palliative care , and now spend every day together.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: After decades of caring for the dying, this is how these nurses choose to liveMichelle Clancy and Joy Jarratt moved to Australia from Yorkshire in the 1980s to work in palliative care , and now spend every day together.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ACT to allow nurses and counsellors to discuss euthanasia with patientsA proposed legislation by the ACT government will allow nurses, social workers and counsellors to discuss voluntary assisted dying with patients. The ACT is currently on track to host the most relaxed euthanasia laws in the country.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: John Stamos Almost Quit Acting After 'Embarrassing' Friends AppearanceJohn Stamos considered quitting acting after a cringe-worthy moment during his guest appearance on Friends, but was convinced otherwise by Matthew Perry.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕