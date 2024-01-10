Long Hair to Short Hair: My Journey of Change

I’ve had long hair for as long as I can remember. Whether it was tying it up in a swishy ponytail at school, straightening it to within an inch of its life while at university or “growing out” my already long locks for my wedding, I’ve always felt that my long hair is part of my identity — and something to hide behind when I feel both on or off top form. But for some reason around the middle of last year, I started craving a change.

Browsing Instagram and endless pictures of stars like Hailey Bieber with short hair, I couldn’t help but wonder: Could I rock a bob and did I want to try? At the beginning of December, with the help of my hairdresser Tahlia Maxwell, I did it. My hair now sits well above my shoulders and is just about able to be tied up in a ponytail, provided I have a few strands slipping out. When it comes to short hair, I have learned that there is no less maintenance with styling. Too much texture and it looks frizzy, too flat and I feel dirty and undone. The perfect middle ground is movement and body but also sleekness and softnes





