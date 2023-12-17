London LGPS CIV: Investing Responsibly

Go to the website of London LGPS CIV and you will find a pretty worthy-looking organisation. The group manages London Local Government Pension Scheme assets for the London Boroughs and the City of London. It controls real money (think client funds to the tune of £45 billion ($85 billion), and it is very keen to do so sustainably. The group considers that “responsible investment is not only a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

” It’s a signatory to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment. It’s targeting net zero by 2040, and its chief executive, Dean Bowden, makes a big deal out of the group’s “key stewardship priority themes”: climate change, diversity and tax and cost transparency as well as biodiversity. He is committed to “working closely with our partners and stakeholders to address these challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes”.Unfortunately, it comes with a problem. Not everyone is as mad for all this do-goodery as Bowde





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dan Loeb: The Art of Contrarian InvestingOPINION: Even in a room of people who know how to grease the wheels that make the markets go around, it’s hard not to love a bomb-thrower.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Opposition infrastructure spokeswoman criticizes Albanese governmentOpposition infrastructure spokeswoman Bridget McKenzie criticizes the Albanese government's decision on investing in Queensland, stating it will have a significant impact on infrastructure delivery. The upcoming election in Queensland is seen as an opportunity for the Coalition and Federal Labor to gain seats.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Qantas to Launch Direct Flight from Perth to ParisQantas will launch a direct flight between Perth and Paris on July 12, allowing West Australians to add the French capital to existing direct flights into London and Rome. The 17-hour flight will help meet strong demand from Australians to travel to Europe during the northern summer.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Duchy of Lancaster Diverts Money from Deceased to CharityThe Duchy of Lancaster claims that money collected from deceased individuals goes to charity after costs and obligations. However, concerns have been raised about the actual amount donated. The funds are used to support the maintenance of the Savoy chapel in London.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Dutch general election: Geert Wilders declares 'no party can ignore us' after exit poll puts far-right party in frontIn his first reaction to the exit poll, the PVV leader said he wanted to form a government. Shocking news from the Netherlands of election triumph for Geert Wilders… exactly what we have started to fear for European elections next year…on social media, adding: “The next year is going to be pivotal for standing up for and defending our values - in London, in Europe and across the world”.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Markus Anderson: From Waiter to Chief Membership Officer at Soho HouseMarkus Anderson shares his journey from being a waiter at Soho House to becoming the chief membership officer. He talks about his first assignment and how he built connections in East London.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »