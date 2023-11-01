London financial district to have 11 more towers by 2030

The number of people working in the Square Mile rose by 29,000 in 2021-22, according to Office for National Statistics figures released this week, taking the total to 615,000.Corporation said this increase had offset the impact of working from home, which led some firms to scale back their office space since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.The corporation is negotiating development proposals that would provide more than 500,000 sq metres of office space.

Shravan Joshi, the chair of the planning and transportation committee at the corporation, said there was room to build further towers to the east of the current cluster, and around Fleet Street, beyond 2030.

While finance still dominates the Square Mile, there has been an influx of tech firms. Apple is renting office space across several floors at 22 Bishopsgate. TikTok has based its UK headquarters at the Kaleidoscope building next to Smithfield market and is taking more space in Farringdon.

Joshi said the City’s working population had changed from mainly “people in suits” five years ago to“people in T-shirts and trainers”. He added: “Tech is probably the biggest uptaker of tenancy that we’ve got in the City this year.”

