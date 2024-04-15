Local Surfer Shares Facebook Messages with Bondi Junction Killer

Local surfer Stefan Deutsch has shared a message exchange he had on Facebook with the Bondi shopping mall killer Joel Cauchi after realising he had spoken to the knifeman only six months before the rampage.

Cauchi replied the next day and asked: “Are they free?” A short time later, Deutsch let Cauchi know the lessons were not free, apologising to the would-be killer who saw the message but did not respond. Stefan Deutsch shared the screenshot of the messages exchanged with Bondi killer Joel Cauchi months before his rampage. Picture: Instagram/stefx.deu

“Hi, I live in Sydney and am looking for people that I can rideshare with, pay for some fuel and stay at some interesting places reasonably close to Sydney together,” he wrote.

