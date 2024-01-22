Living with Endometriosis: Rebecca's Story

Rebecca Buckley has never had a 'normal' period. It's always been incredibly heavy, lasting longer than two weeks, with intense pain and cramping. It took seven years for her to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Despite having laparoscopic surgery, every period led to a hospital admission due to severe pain and excessive bleeding.





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Girl's Struggle with EndometriosisA young girl in Melbourne shares her painful journey with endometriosis, seeking answers and relief from the condition that impacts her daily life. Endometriosis Australia’s website has information and resources to support the endo community www.endometriosisaustralia.org

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Labor Caucus Members Meet with Prime Minister to Discuss Cost of Living MeasuresLabor caucus members have been called to Canberra on Wednesday for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to canvass new measures to cut the cost of living, as the government works on energy subsidies and other proposals to deliver help to households.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Labor's bold move to help workers with cost of living sparks political fightWorkers on average incomes are being singled out for help in a bold Labor move to adjust tax and spending policies to help millions of households with the cost of living, sparking an incendiary political fight over stage three tax cuts that cost $323.6 billion over a decade.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian Family Becomes Nomadic to Escape Rising Cost of LivingA father-of-two in Australia, Jimmy Mitchell, sells everything and becomes a nomad with his family to escape the increasing cost of living. They have been country-hopping for the past six months and plan to visit Hawaii and Japan next year.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Woman Breaks Silence on Childhood AbuseNatanya Pienaar shares her story of surviving childhood abuse and the conviction of her abuser.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Woman Opens Up About Fertility Struggles and Society's ExpectationsMaddi Ross, a woman struggling with infertility due to complications from endometriosis, shares her experience of longing to become a mother while surrounded by friends who have children. She calls for a change in how society speaks to women of a certain age about having babies.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »