Liverpool superstar makes history; PL underdogs stun four-time champs — Wrap

Ange playing down Spurs title talk | 01:27Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Friday, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club’s first ever victory in continental competition.

Wataru Endo headed in his first goal for the Reds to restore their lead on the half-hour and Darwin Nunez slammed in a third minutes later. Liverpool top Group E with nine points and could seal a place in the last 16 with another win in France in two weeks.

Four-time European champions Ajax are languishing one spot off the foot of the Eredivisie, and fell behind at the Amex Stadium just before half-time to Joao Pedro’s tap-in. “The first victory in Europe for Brighton. It’s a great day for our fans, our club, our owners. We are very proud to give them this day,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports.Orbelin Pineda cancelled out Vitinha’s opener for Marseille, but a moment of madness from AEK goalkeeper Cican Stankovic cost his team dearly. headtopics.com

Amine Harit converted the spot-kick before Jordan Veretout tucked away another penalty for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.West Ham’s 17-match unbeaten European run came to an end with a 2-1 loss away to Olympiakos.

Lucas Paqueta volleyed in late consolation for the Hammers, who remain top of Group A on six points from three matches. The Scottish side are third in Group C, led by Real Betis who won 1-0 away to Aris Limassol thanks to an Ayoze Perez goal. headtopics.com

Roma made it three wins from three in Group G, Edoardo Bove and Romelu Lukaku on target in a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

Tottenham are no longer ‘Spursy’ under Ange Postecoglou – they are the real dealThis is an ode to Ange. Never before, in the Premier League, has a manager had such a rapidly transformative effect on a squad, on a club, on a fan base. Read more ⮕

Tottenham are no longer ‘Spursy’ under Ange Postecoglou – they are the real dealThis is an ode to Ange. Never before, in the Premier League, has a manager had such a rapidly transformative effect on a squad, on a club, on a fan base. Read more ⮕

Tottenham are no longer ‘Spursy’ under Ange Postecoglou – they are the real dealThis is an ode to Ange. Never before, in the Premier League, has a manager had such a rapidly transformative effect on a squad, on a club, on a fan base. Read more ⮕

Why Ange’s big Spurs admission should have alarm bells ringing for Premier League rivalsPremier League: The Ange Postecoglou train continues to roll on, with his Spurs remaining undefeated as they dealt Fulham a 2-0 loss. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s Warner replacement prospects struggle as forgotten Test star fires: Shield wrapCricket: Adam Zampa has continued his impressive form at the World Cup, picking up figures of 4/8 in Australia's massive 309-run win over the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

Pitch invader’s cheeky act; group of death blown wide open — Champions League WrapFootball: With the Olympic Qualifiers just around the corner, Tony Gustavsson has mentioned he will be careful not to 'overload' Sam Kerr as she recovers from injury. Read more ⮕