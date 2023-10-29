Liverpool Ease Past Nottingham Forest Despite Luis Díaz's Absence

Luis Díaz was on Liverpool minds throughout, news of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia making preparations for Nottingham Forest’s visit “the most difficult I’ve ever had in my life” according to Jürgen Klopp. It speaks volumes about his team’s professionalism, togetherness and quality how Forest were dismissed with consummate ease to make it eight wins in eight appearances at Anfield this season.

Díaz was understandably absent from the squad amid his family ordeal. His replacement, Diogo Jota, got his fifth goal of the campaign before Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah strikes delivered a more accurate reflection of Liverpool’s superiority. Cody Gakpo thought he had made it four in injury time but was denied by a VAR review for offside. Not since 1985-86, when Kenny Dalglish’s team won a league and FA Cup double, havestarted a home campaign with eight successive wins or more.

Steve Cooper set up the visitors in a 5-4-1 after a hamstring injury sustained by Chris Wood, and with Taiwo Awoniyi only on the bench a layoff, severely reduced Forest’s striking options. “Two days ago we had prepared with a back four but we were forced to change by Chris’s injury and only had Anthony who could start as a 9,” said the Forest manager. “No excuses there, but the plan was to play on a small pitch against Liverpool. headtopics.com

The defensive approach must have been draining for attack-minded players such as Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolás Domínguez and Elanga but Forest’s carelessness in possession, on the few occasions they did have the ball, was their biggest problem. Both first-half goals stemmed from Forest losing the ball in the Liverpool half and being carved open before they had a chance to regroup.

Liverpool’s breakthrough arrived when Murillo, who had started well on the left of Forest’s three-man central defence, got carried away attempting to dribble through the home midfield. His run was halted by Alexis Mac Allister, who enjoyed another quietly impressive game in the holding midfield role and released Salah on the counterattack. headtopics.com