LIVE: Why Matildas’ Olympic hopes still need a thumping win from final qualifying clash

The Matildas are currently one goal better off in the for and against stakes than Japan, who are also on six points heading into its final group game against Vietnam (being played tonight from 9pm AEDT).

Therefore whichever of Australia and Japan performs best should face the best-performing runner-up (currently North Korea, but potentially Uzbekistan or Philippines), rather than a group winner (currently South Korea).Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >“For us, that is winning, and that is doing it however we need to and scoring as many goals as we can,” Catley told reporters on Tuesday.

And they will have to do so on Wednesday night without talented trio Ellie Carpenter, Emily van Egmond and Cortnee Vine.The absence of right-back Carpenter will demand at least one change to Australia’s starting team for coach Tony Gustavsson, who was weighing up how many minutes to play his best players in the third clash in a week.

“Following agreements between Football Australia and their clubs, San Diego Wave and Olympique Lyon, van Egmond and Carpenter arrived earlier than normal into assembly and as a result have departed earlier,” FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Why Matildas must smash lowly rivals despite blow as star trio out of Olympic qualifierFootball: Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been crowned the second-best women's player on the planet after finishing second in the Ballon d'or.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Star Matildas trio out of Olympic qualifierA deal done to release Matildas stars Ellie Carpenter and Emily van Egmond back to their clubs means they will miss the Olympic qualifier against Chinese Taipei in Perth on Wednesday night.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Matildas Secure Top Spot in Olympic Qualifying GroupThe Matildas have secured top spot in Group A of Olympic qualifying, guaranteeing their place in the final round. However, there is still uncertainty about the format and opponents for the final play-off to determine Asia's two Olympic representatives.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: How to watch the Matildas v Chinese Taipei in their Olympic qualifier in PerthThe Matildas will face off against Chinese Taipei tonight in stage two of the Olympic qualifiers. A win or draw will guarantee them a spot in the final stage of qualification in February.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕