Live: US economy continues to run hot while Europe finally holds rates

Well the world's biggest economy has surpassed expectations, with the US GDP figures showing their economy grew 4.9% annually. There was also some good news in there showing inflation is easing, according to early analysis by Westpac.In response, Wall Street... dropped significantly. As it stands, it looks like the S&P 500 is headed for quite a correction. Showing you that good news is sometimes bad news.

Over in Europe, the ECB has kept rates on hold for the first time in 10 months. That was widely expected and the markets didn't really react that much. The central bank's statement also all but confirmed that's the end of their tightening cycle, with economic conditions there remaining weak.

And here in Australia, we are headed for a subdued open. We've had a lot of appearances by the RBA this week. Here is Nassim Khadem's wrap of their new governor in front of Senate Estimates yesterday. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

ASX set to fall, weighed down by rate concerns and losses on Wall StreetThe Australian sharemarket is set for a soft start amid speculation that the RBA could raise rates to a 12-year-high on Melbourne Cup Day, and after a weak lead from Wall Street. Read more ⮕

ASX set to fall, weighed down by rate concerns and losses on Wall StreetThe Australian sharemarket is set for a soft start amid speculation that the RBA could raise rates to a 12-year-high on Melbourne Cup Day, and after a weak lead from Wall Street. Read more ⮕

ASX set to fall, weighed down by rate concerns and losses on Wall StreetThe Australian sharemarket is set for a soft start amid speculation that the RBA could raise rates to a 12-year-high on Melbourne Cup Day, and after a weak lead from Wall Street. Read more ⮕

ASX to inch down as US GDP pushes Wall Street lowerAustralian shares are set to open slightly lower as hot US GDP data sent the Nasdaq down and pushed the S&P to the brink of a technical correction. Read more ⮕

ASX to follow Wall Street slide after profit warnings, strong economic dataThe Australian sharemarket is set to drop after a steep fall for big tech dragged on Wall Street and reports showed the US economy remains robust. Read more ⮕

ASX to follow Wall Street slide after profit warnings, strong economic dataThe Australian sharemarket is set to drop after a steep fall for big tech dragged on Wall Street and reports showed the US economy remains robust. Read more ⮕