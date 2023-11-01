Live updates: Matildas face Chinese Taipei in final Olympic-qualifying match in Perth

With another capacity crowd expected at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia are hoping to make it three wins from three as they ready themselves for February's third and final round, which will determine who qualifies for Paris next year.and welcome to ABC Sport's live coverage of the Matildas' final round two Olympic qualifying game against Chinese Taipei (or Taiwan).

Tonight, they take on bottom-placed Chinese Taipei, who lost their opening game to the Philippines 4-1 before drawing 0-0 with Iran on Sunday. This will be the last time we see the Tillies on home soil for a while, with their next international window in December taking place in Canada, so this game carries a bit of a farewell feeling to it for home fans as well.

As always, before I take you through some bits and bobs about the teams and other stuff that's happened this week, tell me: where are you watching from tonight? And if, like me, you're on the east coast of Australia, what are you using to stay awake for this 10:00pm AEDT kick-off?

