Live: Australian share market rises, with Coles up on home dining and Harvey Norman down

All Ords: +0.3% to 7,022 pointsS&P 500: -1.2% to 4,137 pointsSpot gold: flat to $US1,985/ounceUS 10-year bond: -0.1ps to 4.85%Aussie stocks are rising this morning, despite a downer on Wall Street overnight and fears there that rates will rise again.

Is it perhaps because we're feeling better about no rate hikes on Melbourne Cup day? The bet now is a 40% chance. We've got early gains mostly in the mining space, including lithium. That's after news today that billionaire Gina Rineheart is investing more in this critical mineral.

Coles is also up on boosted sales results, as people feeling the pinch switch from eating out to cooking more at home. On the flipside, we have Harvey Norman down, after its latest results showed sales are significantly off. No, Harvey, No!Dairy farmers stop striking while bus drivers refuse faresFirst, in regional Australia, dairy farmers have stopped what their union says is their industry's largest strike. headtopics.com

About 1,400 workers across 13 sites were striking, forcing limits on milk at some stores and supermarkets.They'd been on strike for two days and were threatening more."These are working people in regional areas who have shown great courage in standing up to large multinational dairy companies," United Workers Union national secretary Tim Kennedy said today.

Over in the Gold Coast, about 300 bus drivers are joining their colleagues in Logan and the Sunshine Coast in another form of industrial action.That's as they push for greater investment in bus services in Queensland.Not much. It rose modestly overnight and is now back around 63 US cents.Market pricing for an interest rate hike on Melbourne Cup Day has pulled back a bit after the RBA indicated it wasn't that shocked by the latest inflation data. headtopics.com

