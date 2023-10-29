Little changes, big impact: three Australians share their retirement strategies

We all want, and deserve, a comfortable retirement. But getting there requires a little planning. The decisions we make about our superannuation throughout our working lives can determine the kind of lifestyles we have when we’re older.
“I love what I do, and I enjoy the work,” she says. “But I don’t want to do it for longer than I have to. So if I can set myself up for a comfortable lifestyle by sacrificing 10 or 11% of what I’m earning now … then I’m very happy to do that. Because I don’t dream of working up until the day I die.”
For one, being self-employed means her super contributions are tax deductible, which makes it a financial no-brainer. And, Kristen says, "I understand the value of compound interest". She knows that paying herself even small amounts now can make a big difference in the long run.
It’s all about being proactive about shifting the shape of her future. Because while Kristen may still be young, she knows the little decisions she makes now will have a big impact down the line. Her advice to other 30-somethings is to contribute whatever they can to their super today.
"So if you can, do it … then enjoy it. Enjoy the decision that you made when you do eventually retire."Listen: Shirley, 68, and Peter, 71, retired former small business owners Shirley says: "It's very difficult to think about superannuation and how you're going to retire when you're running a business – when really the main things you're thinking about are everyday sales and how you're going to pay the bills."
The adviser set up the Hinkleys’ super in a low-risk investment option. He also suggested the couple make a one-off super contribution with the money they got from the sale of their business, which, as well as boosting their balance, would earn them a tax break. These strategies have made a big difference to what the next stage of the Hinkleys’ lives might look like.