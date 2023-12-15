Lisa Wilkinson Testifies in Defamation Suit over Brittany Higgins Interview

Former Network Ten presenter Lisa Wilkinson testified in the Federal Court that she believed Brittany Higgins would have been seen as a liability for the Liberal Party if she had proceeded with a police complaint about her alleged sexual assault in Parliament House. Wilkinson was giving evidence in a defamation suit brought against her and Ten by Lehrmann over her interview with Higgins.





