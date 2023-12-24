Lisa Wilkinson's text message ahead of Brittany Higgins interview revealed

Lisa Wilkinson arrived in Canberra ahead of the broadcast of her television interview with Brittany Higgins about the former Liberal staffer’s alleged sexual assault in Parliament House and texted “mission complete!” to veteran news boss Peter Meakin, documents released by the Federal Court reveal. But Meakin sounded a note of caution, texting Wilkinson at 10.38pm on February 13, 2021: “Not just yet. We have still to see how the pigeons react.

”Text messages tendered in evidence in former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann’s Federal Court defamation case against Ten and Wilkinson over the interview with Higgins, aired onon February 15, 2021, provide an insight into the mood inside the Ten camp days and hours before the broadcast.“The story has to be absolutely right, and I know it will be picked apart by all those in power with vested interests .





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lisa Wilkinson defends handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations in defamation trialLisa Wilkinson defends her handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations during Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against her and Channel Ten. She denies behaving like a cheap tabloid journalist and claims her team investigated the story well. Hi headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always on point.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson denies coaching Brittany Higgins before interviewLisa Wilkinson refutes the claim that she was coaching Brittany Higgins on how to respond to a key question before The Project interview. Wilkinson had a five-hour meeting with Higgins and her fiance before the broadcast. The transcript from the meeting was read in court.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson Testifies in Defamation Suit over Brittany Higgins InterviewFormer Network Ten presenter Lisa Wilkinson testifies in the Federal Court regarding a defamation suit brought against her and Ten by Lehrmann over her interview with Brittany Higgins.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson's Motivation to Report Brittany Higgins' Story Revealed in Court DocumentsCourt documents reveal that Lisa Wilkinson was motivated to report on Brittany Higgins' alleged rape in order to be a champion for suppressed women. A transcript of a conversation between Wilkinson, Higgins, Sharaz, and Llewellyn provides detailed insights into their mindset before the interview on The Project.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Legal Counsel for Lisa Wilkinson Makes Absurd Claims in Brittany Higgins CaseSue Chrysanthou, SC, the legal counsel for Lisa Wilkinson, made outrageous claims in court regarding the Brittany Higgins case, suggesting that there was no sexual act involved in the incident.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Legal Counsel for Lisa Wilkinson Makes Absurd Claims in Brittany Higgins CaseSue Chrysanthou, SC, the legal counsel for Lisa Wilkinson, made outrageous claims in court regarding the Brittany Higgins case, suggesting that there was no sexual act involved in the incident where Higgins was found naked and passed out on a ministerial couch.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »