Lisa Wilkinson's Motivation to Report Brittany Higgins' Story Revealed in Court Documents

Lisa Wilkinson told Brittany Higgins and her partner, David Sharaz, that she was motivated to report on the alleged rape as she wanted to be a “champion for women who are being suppressed”, court documents show. A 268-page transcript of a five-hour conversation Higgins and Sharaz had with Wilkinson and The Project producer Angus Llewellyn in 2021 was released during the defamation trial.

It provides an extraordinary level of detail about the mindset of Higgins and the journalists in the weeks immediately before The Project interview was aired in 2021, revealing Higgins’ allegations she was raped in Parliament House





