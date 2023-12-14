Lisa Wilkinson denies coaching Brittany Higgins before interview

Lisa Wilkinson has refuted a suggestion she was attempting to “coach” Brittany Higgins on how to respond to a key question prior to The Project interview. Ms Wilkinson had a five-hour meeting with Ms Higgins and her fiance David Sharaz before the broadcast went to air on February 15, 2021. Bruce Lehrmann’s barrister Matthew Richardson SC read parts of the transcript from that pre-interview meeting, which was held on January 27, 2021.

“The answer you really need to think about is why didn’t you press charges,” Ms Wilkinson said to Ms Higgins, as read to the court by the barrister. “I have every confidence that you will answer that very eloquently, but it’s the one you just need to really think about.” “Speak about the culture... I don’t want to put words in your mouth but if you can annunciate the fact that this place is all about suppression of people’s natural sense of justice.” Mr Richardson suggested to Ms Wilkinson she was “attempting to coach” Ms Higgins when she said that in the meetin





SkyNewsAust » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lisa Wilkinson defends handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations in defamation trialLisa Wilkinson defends her handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations during Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against her and Channel Ten. She denies behaving like a cheap tabloid journalist and claims her team investigated the story well.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Judge Allows Network 10's Lip Reader to Give Evidence in Brittany Higgins' CaseAn 'expert' lip reader hired by Network 10 has been given the green light to give evidence on what he believes Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann spoke about at a Canberra pub, hours before the alleged rape. A detective and a rape crisis counsellor also provided evidence in Mr Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Telephone call recorded by Brittany Higgins emerges in defamation caseA telephone call recorded by Brittany Higgins with her then-boss, Liberal senator Michaelia Cash, has become a key point in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case. In the call, Higgins discusses her desire to quit her job and her experience of being assaulted in Parliament House.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Defamation Trial Continues with Secret Recordings in Brittany Higgins CaseThe defamation trial of Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson continues with the introduction of secret recordings. The trial also questions the credibility of The Project's interview with Brittany Higgins. Lehrmann's barrister accuses the program of not verifying the credibility of evidence provided by Higgins.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer claims defamation trial after Brittany Higgins interviewBruce Lehrmann, a former federal Liberal political staffer, is suing Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson for defamation after being socially ostracised following the airing of an interview in which Brittany Higgins accused an unnamed colleague of rape.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer denies calling Brittany Higgins 'good-looking' during rape investigationBruce Lehrmann, a former federal Liberal political staffer, denies recalling calling Brittany Higgins 'good-looking' but admits to giving incorrect answers in a police interview during the investigation into her claim he raped her in Parliament House.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »