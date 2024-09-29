Lions Roar in Dominant Grand Final Victory Over Swans

The Lions etched themselves into footy folklore with an emphatic 60-point victory over Sydney in the 2024 AFL Grand Final , sweet redemption for last year’s heartbreak at the final hurdle against Collingwood.

Hugh McCluggage was huge early in the match when the game was there to be won, Josh Dunkley played an integral role in nullifying the impact of star Swan Isaac Heeney and Jarrod Berry finally tasted sweet success. Levi Ashcroft became the first ever player to win three consecutive Coates Talent League premierships when he led the Sandringham Dragons to victory over the GWV Rebels earlier this month. A midfielder-forward with match-winning ability, Ashcroft has the same cleanliness and composure of his older brother but is even more dynamic around the goals. The teenager is a proven big game player and loves to tackle and hunt the footy.

Lohmann, young key forward Logan Morris, winger Jaspa Fletcher and dashing defender Darcy Wilmot have all thrived with added responsibility this year and will help to drive this new wave of Lions forward.Winning premierships is never easy, but the Lions had to overcome some significant hurdles in their quest for premiership glory.

AFL Grand Final Brisbane Lions Sydney Swans Joe Daniher Lachie Neale Harris Andrews

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane Lions to Triumph Over Sydney Swans in Grand FinalOur expert tipsters predict a thrilling Grand Final showdown between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions, ultimately favoring the Lions for victory. The analysis delves into the strengths of both teams, highlighting the Lions' resilience, match-winners, and momentum.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

AFL grand final: How the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions achieved sustained successThe two Andrews who run the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions say stability is the key to achieving an extended patch of sunshine in the AFL world.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Swans and Lions fans fork out double for grand final airfaresSydney and Brisbane-based fans are coughing up as much as $1800 for a return trip to Melbourne this weekend for the first all-interstate final since 2006.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Fagan’s heroes: Brisbane Lions make amends by mauling Swans in grand final blowoutThe Brisbane Lions turned the decider into a rout through a second-quarter blitz, condemning the Swans to a fourth grand final defeat in 11 years, despite their minor premiership.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Fagan’s heroes: Brisbane Lions make amends by mauling Swans in grand final blowoutThe Brisbane Lions turned the decider into a rout through a second-quarter blitz, condemning the Swans to a fourth grand final defeat in 11 years, despite their minor premiership.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

How the Lions tore the grand final apart in 15 minutes of pain for the SwansSure, grand final victories by narrow margins are exhilarating, but the Lions’ win over the Swans was the kind that dreams are made of. Seldom can 23 footballers live out the best day of their football lives and know it at the time.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »