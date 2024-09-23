Lions roar back from deficit to stun Cats in classic preliminary final

By throwing caution to the wind, Brisbane shocked Geelong in one of the great prelims of the modern era. Now the Lions have the game plan to challenge Sydney in a 2024 grand final for the agesChris Fagan’s careworn face doesn’t always scream optimism, but he sold a message of hope at half-time of the preliminary final . We’re capable of winning from any position, he told them. We mowed down GWS last week. Compared to that, a 19-point deficit is a doddle.

After all, if there’s one thing this season has taught us, it’s that no lead is safe. For most of the year, the Lions had adhered to Ben Johnson’s credo - “when the gun go off, the race be over.” Even on elimination final night, they left Carlton in the gates. But in the subsequent fortnight, they’ve adopted a completely different racing pattern, and vastly different questions have been asked of them.

