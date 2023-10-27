Linda Burney says Voice to parliament defeat was one of the hardest moments of her life

was one of the hardest moments of her life, and pledged not to rush to artificial timetables on the next steps for reconciliation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney after a press conference on the referendum.On the night of the referendum on October 14, Ms Burney spoke alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House after more than 60 per cent of voters said No to the Voice.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But it was also my job and my responsibility, and I had wonderful support throughout referendum day.“I also felt the speech very much inside of me. And it was about pointing out the silver linings, accepting the decision of the Australian people, but also saying to our people, ‘this is a setback, but be proud of what you’ve done, who you are, and we will go forward’. headtopics.com

“There also needs to be an understanding of what Aboriginal organisations are saying, what Aboriginal leaders are saying, but the other thing that I’ve decided, is not to be rushed. “This is about getting enough respect and time to the community to come forward and say this is where we should be going. And it’s not my decision. It will be the decision of the community.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton this week accused Mr Albanese of having been “completely distracted” for the past 18 months, even suggesting it slowed down the government’s response toThe opposition used Senate estimates on Friday to probe spending and waste in Indigenous policy. headtopics.com

