Limiting salt intake would help prevent 6,000 hospital visits and 300 deaths a year in Australia, a new Grattan Institute report finds.Limiting salt intake would help prevent 6,000 hospital visits and 300 deaths a year in Australia, a new Grattan Institute report finds.There are calls to restrict the amount of salt in certain foods as the nation’s intake is way above recommended levels but poor choices aren’t always to blame.

However, the Sneaky Salt report says blaming individuals for poor food choices doesn’t stack up as many external factors push people towards certain It also raises the possibility of exploring whether salt should be enriched with potassium because the mineral can make food taste saltier.

Some 2,500 Australians die from illness linked to salt intake each year but the report claims the nation could collectively live an extra 36,000 years over the next two decades by cutting down.Free daily newsletter headtopics.com

“Our report shows how we can improve our diets and our health quickly and cheaply – and we won’t even notice any change in the taste of our food.”

