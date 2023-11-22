Limited-Edition Queen Elizabeth II Coin to be Released in Australia

A limited-edition 50-cent piece commemorating the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II will be released in Australia tomorrow. As well as featuring the Queen's final memorial portrait on the coin's obverse, as is traditional, the reverse (ie, "tails") side will showcase the six effigies of the late queen that appeared on Australian coinage throughout her rain.

The earliest effigy, designed by Mary Gillick, is also appearing on decimal currency for the first time, having previously been stamped onto the obverse of pre-decimal coins in the 1950s. The central image is framed with lily of the valley, one of the Queen's favourite flowers and golden wattle, Australia's national floral emblem.While we don't know what value it might hold in the future, as the last Australian coin to bear the Queen's effigy, and of limited mintage, the Mint said the coin would be a "highly prized" addition to any collection. It will be available for sale at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra from





