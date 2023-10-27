Lilie James remembered as ‘vibrant’ and ‘adored by all’ as elite Sydney school reassures parents

Last modified on Fri 27 Oct 2023 10.05 CESTwater polo coach and university student Lilie James for her “bright, bubbly personality”, as students prepare to return next week to the elite private school where she was murdered.

Police described the scene as “confronting” and were seeking to speak with her colleague and former student of the schoolThe James family issued a statement on Friday to thank the community for their support, remembering their daughter and sister as a “vibrant, outgoing and very much loved” young woman.“We are tremendously grateful for the support of our community at this difficult time.”

“Based on extensive investigation, he assured us that this was a completely unforeseeable event,” McGonigle told parents. The school was shut to all students on Thursday and Friday other than for those completing their year 12 exams.“Lilie’s engagement across the student body was wide-ranging and, as you will know from your children, she was adored by all,” McGonigle said. headtopics.com

“She was a vibrant, smart, compassionate young lady who impacted the lives of many at our school and we are utterly heartbroken by this news.”Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersMcGonigle said that the priority for the school was to support the sports assistant’s parents, brother and extended family.“The horrors of evil do not and will not define us.

