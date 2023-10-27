Lilie James' family releases statement revealing their devastation at the 21-year-old's death at Sydney school

The family of 21-year-old Lilie James, who was found dead inside a Sydney school, says it is "devastated and heartbroken" by the loss.

The water polo coach was found with head injuries in the toilet area of the gym at St Andrew's Cathedral School in the CBD after police received a call on Wednesday evening. "She was vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends," Ms James' family said in a statement."As a police investigation is underway, we will not be providing further comments."

A distraught family friend, who asked not the be named, said everyone "Lilie has touched" are devastated and grieving."A loving beautiful girl filled with love for family and friends, focused and determined for her love of teaching and helping others," the statement said."As close family friends, we will be grieving this loss forever. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Search resumes for Paul Thijssen following death of Lilie JamesPolice will resume their search in Sydney’s east for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s school. Read more ⮕

Ex-boyfriend called police to reveal location of Lilie James’ bodyNew details have emerged into the alleged murder of 21-year-old, Lilie James, who was found beaten to death at one of Sydney’s top high schools. Read more ⮕