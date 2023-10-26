Lightning strikes spark multiple fires across northern NSW

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes have sparked new fires across northern New South Wales while heavy rain has doused other fire grounds in the state.Meanwhile, heavy rain has drenched towns on the Mid-North Coast including Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour overnight.Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe confirmed there was more rain on the way for the region on Wednesday.

“Some totals all up for the event could exceed 100 millimetres now … but by tonight most of that wet weather should be off the coast.”

‘Winter-like’ hail and storms to hit many statesA brief cold snap is set to hit Australia’s eastern seaboard, bringing rain, thunderstorms and chilly weather for Victoria, NSW, Tasmania and southern Queensland. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier questioned over anti-Semitic pro-Palestine protest at Opera HouseNSW Premier Chris Minns is facing scrutiny over the government’s response to the pro-Palestine protests at the Sydney Opera House. In documents tabled to state parliament, senior police expressed concerns about unrest on the streets of Sydney a day before the protest took place. Read more ⮕

Police appeal for information in search for a NSW man last seen 70 years agoDonald Gordon Buckley was reported missing earlier this year, and would be in mid-90s if still alive, police said. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier grilled on Sydney Opera House protestNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has been grilled on a pro-Palestine protest that unfolded at the Sydney Opera House two weeks ago, which included the burning of an Israeli flag and chanting of anti-Semitic slurs. Read more ⮕

Missing since 1953: NSW police investigate disappearance of Sydney man 70 years agoPolice spokesperson says investigators believe ‘one of three things has happened’ to Donald Gordon Buckley Read more ⮕

Lives at risk unless NSW introduces drug testing before festival season, health groups warnCoalition of groups urges Minns government to introduce pill testing trial to ensure the safety of partygoers Read more ⮕