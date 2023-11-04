Light plane crash in McKinlay, Queensland

Emergency services are responding to reports of a light plane crash in McKinlay after an aircraft carrying several people went down in Queensland’s northwest. Flight records show the aircraft left Toowoomba just before 11am on Saturday and was due to land in Mount Isa about 3pm when it vanished from the radar between Cloncurry and Mount Isa. Queensland Ambulance and police were called by a local community member just after 2.30pm

. Queensland Police said officers from Mount Isa and a rescue helicopter are attempting to reach the aircraft which is in “difficult terrain”. A QAS spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au the crash was “believed to be unsurvivable” but did not confirm how many people were onboard. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. More to come ..

