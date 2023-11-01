‘Life isn’t easy’: Mary Earps says England will learn from defeat by Belgium

“We got caught in transition a few times, turning the ball over cheap. That would probably be my immediate reaction, but I think it is many things. There is a lot of little things that didn’t quite go right and as a team we have to get those details right at this level, because you get punished.”finalists earning a place at the Paris Olympics, Team GB’s qualification chances are under threat. But Earps said that is not their priority at the moment.
Asked if the introduction of the Nations League, meaning England playing competitive fixtures straight after a World Cup, was a wake-up call, Earps said: “I don’t think it is a wake-up call. I think we are elite athletes, we want to be playing at the top, we want to be playing in competitive games, we want to be competing at a high level all the time.
“Naturally, life kind of ebbs and flows. You are not always going to be at the top of your game all the time. How many times do you say the great teams find a way to win even when they are not playing well? We have done that previously. Sometimes that keeps everybody happy, if you know what I mean. I don’t think it is anything to panic about … it is just the reality of football. We know we can be better and that’s a good thing.
