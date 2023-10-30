Liberals seek to pit teals against each other in electoral boundary shift

Teal independents Zali Steggall and Kylea Tink would be forced into a political battle of survival under a proposal from the Liberal Party that safeguards its own fortunes under an overhaul of NSW’s federal electoral boundaries.

Kylea Tink’s seat of North Sydney would absorb Zali Steggall’s Warringah electorate under the Liberal Party’s proposed boundary redrawing.The Liberal Party’s NSW branch called for the abolition of Warringah, the seat held by Steggall since she ousted former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott in 2019, arguing it should be combined with the neighbouring seat of North Sydney, won by Tink from Liberal moderate Trent Zimmerman in 2022.

“Our suggestions are reasonable, with both Liberal and Labor parties having one of their traditional seats abolished,” NSW state Liberal Party director Chris Stone said in a statement. Low population growth across NSW means the state is to lose one of its 47 electorates, while one of Melbourne’s metropolitan electorates also must go. headtopics.com

“Any proposal for moving Warringah west towards North Sydney would create a more significantly bifurcated electorate, split by Middle Harbour with three distinct zones which do not share cultural, sporting, community or issues links,” she said.

Labor argued the southern Sydney seat of Hughes, won by Liberal Jenny Ware at last year’s election, should be abolished with parts of it shared out to the neighbouring electorates of Cook, Cunningham, Banks and Fowler. headtopics.com

Current independent member Allegra Spender and former member Malcolm Turnbull used submissions to argue the electorate should push west into Potts Point, Darlinghurst, East Sydney and Woolloomooloo. All of these areas, now in the seat of Sydney, were in Wentworth between 2006 and 2016.Population in Sydney’s northern and eastern suburbs and in its inner west has either been stagnant or fallen over in recent years.

