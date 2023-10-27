Liberal MP delivers ultimatum to force Bridget Archer from opposition

A senior member of Peter Dutton’s opposition has delivered an ultimatum to the Liberal Party by threatening to quit his seat if his neighbouring Tasmanian MP, Bridget Archer, is not blasted out of the party for alleged disloyalty.that Dutton was appearing to “weaponise” child sexual abuse for political advantage, an intervention some Coalition MPs believed went beyond simply voting against the party.

Those MPs said Pearce, a conservative-aligned MP close to veteran former Tasmanian Liberal senator Eric Abetz, was effectively holding the party to ransom and creating a situation in which it lost either Archer or Pearce, both of whom held important seats that could be lost if the incumbent MP were not to run.Archer said she remained “a Liberal Party member and will be hopefully seeking re-election”, noting her preselection was “for our grassroots members to decide”.

One of the other three MPs who spoke to this masthead stressed Pearce would not back down and there was a chance party officials would side with him, but this would “probably result in going to the crossbench and winning her seat” as an independent, causing the Coalition to lose a seat. headtopics.com

Preselection nominations have already closed for Pearce’s seat of Braddon, while in Bass they close on Friday. However, as the sitting members, party rules allow Pearce and Archer to nominate after those dates.

Archer holds Bass on a tight 1.43 per cent margin, but received a 1.02 per cent swing toward her last election. Pearce holds his seat on an 8.03 per cent margin after a 4.94 per cent swing toward .A second Liberal MP said Pearce’s attempt to force out Archer – who has built a profile that rivals teal and other crossbench MPs – could backfire. headtopics.com

A third MP said while Archer sometimes irritated her colleagues with her independent-minded stances, she remained welcome in the party.

