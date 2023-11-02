Li Keqiang funeral in China brings out crowds despite suppression effort

Public tributes to Li have been strictly controlled as the government seeks to prevent a mass outpouring of grief that it regards as a possible trigger for social unrest., in Li’s home city of Hefei, in Anhui province, hundreds of mourners laid flowers for one of their most significant sons over the weekend.

Residents take pictures as they walk past flowers laid outside a residential building where Li Keqiang spent his childhood in Hefei city, Anhui province, China.The deaths of former premier Zhou Enlai in 1976, and of Hu Yaobang, a former CCP general secretary, in 1989, prompted widespread outpourings of grief that morphed into protests.

“In memory of comrade Li Keqiang, flags were flown at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in the capital,” CCTV said in a report accompanied by a photo of the flag being lowered in front of the monumental gate against the backdrop of a foggy grey morning.

Li died last Friday of a heart attack at age 68. State media had said he would be cremated on Thursday but did not mention funeral plans. According to precedent, retired high-level officials usually lie in state briefly as top leaders pass the body and offer wreaths of white flowers, the traditional colour of mourning.Li helped guide China’s economy for a decade before being dropped from the Communist party’s all-powerful politburo standing committee in October 2022.

Though his time in office was marked by numerous crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, he was seen as an alternative to the increasingly authoritarian party leader Xi Jinping. When Li became premier, the second most powerful position in China’s leadership, in 2013, he carried hopes of embracing private enterprise and allowing the free market to flourish.

