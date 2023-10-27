Li Cunxin: ‘I wake up, and I’m looking at the sky thinking, why am I here?’

‘I have never really been idle, I’m never not doing anything … it’s a bit of a scary thought’: Li Cunxin ponders retirement as he prepares to step down as artistic director of the Queensland Ballet.‘I have never really been idle, I’m never not doing anything … it’s a bit of a scary thought’: Li Cunxin ponders retirement as he prepares to step down as artistic director of the Queensland Ballet.

In June it was announced that Li, who rose to extraordinary fame with his 2003 autobiography Mao’s Last Dancer, would be leaving his successful 11-year tenure as the artistic director of the QueenslandThe first sign of trouble came when he was giving a motivational talk and, next thing, he’s lying on the ground, “totally out”. There were more fainting episodes – somewhat surprising for a man for whom physical balance and control reigns supreme: “That’s a foreign feeling altogether.

“Because I have never really been idle, I’m never not doing anything … it’s a bit of a scary thought and I think probably my wife is also a little bit scared.”But then, the possibility of life beyond work holds a kind of wonder – cooking, swimming, travelling, the prospect of a summer of cricket. headtopics.com

That the commonplace act of walking around the neighbourhood and going to the supermarket is to be treasured says a lot, and is thoroughly in keeping with Li’s pinch-me gratitude for the life he has. Even after “a horrendous year” of health challenges for the couple, an uncertain future, and ongoing medical tests and treatment, he’s determined to face it with positivity and optimism. A childhood spent in abject, life-threatening poverty will do that.

It’s a classic inspirational plotline: child born into extreme poverty in rural Shandong in the early 1960s is chosen by Mao’s authorities to go to Beijing to train in body-and-mind-breaking conditions to become a world famous ballet dancer. While dancing on a cultural exchange with the Houston Ballet in the US in 1979, he makes a decision to defect. Then banished from his homeland, he must forsake his beloved family for his freedom. headtopics.com

