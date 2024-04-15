Leverkusen Fans Celebrate Historic Bundesliga Victory

The seats began to empty with around 10 minutes remaining. First a few, then in their dozens, and then in their hundreds and thousands:fans pouring down the steps, massing behind the advertising hoardings, separated from the pitch only by a thin yellow string of ­stewards. Waiting for their time. Waiting for the moment when they could no longer be held back.

Played 29, won 25, drawn four. Bayern Munich, champions for the last 11 seasons, not just dethroned but defenestrated. Even the all-timepoints record – set by the treble winning Bayern side of 2012‑13 – is under threat. Where did this come from? Where does it go? Perhaps any attempt to process the scale of the achievement has to begin with that sense of sheer incredulity, the shredded logic, the shattered expectations.

