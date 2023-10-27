‘Let them dream’: Ange’s perfect message to Spurs fans as remarkable PL streak continues

'Stunning' Spurs extend unbeaten streak | 01:16Ange Postecoglou told Tottenham fans to dream after his side moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League for the first time.

After a subdued first 45 minutes, Spurs sprang into life early in the second-half as Joel Ward’s own goal and Son Heung-min’s strike earned the victory.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on October 27, 2023 in London, England.

“Let them dream, that’s what being a football supporter is all about and, fair to say, this lot have suffered a bit,” said Postecoglou. “It is never gonna be an open game of football here. They’re an organised team so I knew we needed to be patient. It is a different way for us to win a game.” headtopics.com

The signing of James Maddison has been the catalyst to Tottenham’s transformation under Postecoglou, despite the loss of the club’s record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.Fired up by Postecoglou’s half-time team talk, Spurs emerged for the second period with greater intensity and Maddison created the opening goal as his driven low shot across goal was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Ward.

The former Nottingham Forest winger was on the pitch just two minutes before he collected Maddison’s pass and crossed for Son to tap home his eighth goal of the season.

