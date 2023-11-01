Let’s ease up on Johnson and Cummings: Covid was just the ‘wrong crisis’ for them, OK?

The only thing this cavalcade of know-alls didn’t seem to know is the first thing about themselves. Turns out Boris Johnson accused Cummings of being part of an “”, so the former PM can add irony to his tally of pandemic kills. Speaking of which, we learned from the diary of the government’s former chief scientist, Patrick Vallance, that Johnson came to believe that Covid was “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

As the pandemic approached, then raged, no one – from the prime minister to the cabinet secretary to the health secretary – seems to have realised how bad they, specifically, were at their own jobs. Now that we’re seeing some of the receipts for their backstage chaos and deadly incompetence, the major takeaways are this country’s systemic inadequacy and the sheer monumental unsuitability of the specific set of people charged with dealing with the crisis.

Anyway: Cummings. Here he was, Robert Stroppenheimer, getting away quite lightly on his character-led failings by being asked about messages like the one about former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara, which ended, “I don’t care how it’s done but that woman must be out of our hair – we cannot keep dealing with this horrific meltdown of the British state while dodging stilettos from that cunt.

‘We had to endure a lament from Lee Cain that for a man of Johnson’s ‘skill set’, Covid was unfortunately the ‘wrong crisis’. Cain arrives at the Covid inquiry in London on Monday.last week when he said that the Covid inquiry was soon to learn of WhatsApps containing some “really pretty disgusting language and misogynistic language”. This obviously means so much more coming from the guy who once said he wouldn’t rest until Theresa May was “”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Genius among morons Dominic Cummings gives Halloween display of his egoFormer Boris Johnson kingmaker shares revelation with Covid inquiry that Johnson was unsuitable for public office

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Nature’s way of dealing with old people’: the damning messages revealed to Covid inquiryInquiry sees verbatim messages from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Patrick Vallance

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: 'Pretty much everyone' in No 10 called Boris Johnson 'the trolley', says Dominic CummingsBoris Johnson's former chief adviser gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Eight shocking revelations from Cummings and Cain at the Covid inquiryFrom foul-mouthed rants about colleagues to ‘appalling neglect’ of vulnerable people, those close to Boris Johnson revealed workings of government at height of pandemic

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dominic Cummings appears before Covid inquiryDominic Cummings, known for his controversial actions, appears before the Covid inquiry dressed as himself. He displays arrogance and a lack of respect towards others during the hearing.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dominic Cummings questioned over ‘misogynistic’ messages at Covid inquiryThe Covid inquiry revealed WhatsApp messages between Boris Johnson and senior aides and politicians

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕