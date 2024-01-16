Less than half of domestic violence victims receive emergency payment

Tens of thousands of mainly women have applied for an emergency payment designed to support those fleeing domestic and family violence - but less than half have received it. Recent data provided by the federal government shows 57,041 applications for the Escaping Violence Payment (EVP) trial were received from 19 October 2021 to 30 September 2023. Of the total number, 29,437 applications (52 per cent) were deemed eligible, and 24,471 (43 per cent) had received a payment, as at 30 September.

A precise figure for the number of applications found ineligible was not provided. Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Chair of Respect Victoria, which works for the prevention of family violence and violence against women in that state, said it's crucial to understand the reasons behind the high number of applicants who don't proceed to a payment. "The Australian government has committed to delivering upon an ambitious ten-year National Plan which seeks to eliminate gender-based violence in one generatio





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.