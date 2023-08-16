Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up for Killers of The Flower Moon

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and acclaimed director Martin Scorsese have teamed up once again for the epic adaptation of David Grann's non-fiction book, Killers of The Flower Moon. The film is a Western true-crime thriller centred on the Osage Nation and the dark, tragic period of American history that its people lived through. DiCaprio describes it as 'a great reckoning of our history' and hopes to bring to light a horrific episode that has not been depicted in mainstream American culture.





