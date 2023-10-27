Leigh Sales on ABC-haters, trust in media, and stealing Ita’s car park

host told the room of around 400 media executives and journalists at Sydney’s Doltone House that the public is losing interest in stories media organisations are telling.“All media organisations, from the ABC to News Corp, are being affected by news avoidance and declining audience trust,” the three-time Walkley Award winner said. “The media overall is close to the bottom of the trust index.

Citing the Digital Media Australia report last year, she noted that about two-thirds of people say they actively avoid the news because “it’s untrustworthy or biased; it harms my mental well-being; it wears me out; there’s too much politics; and it leads to arguments I don’t have time for.”

"Let's have the guts to look that in the face ...

"The main reason is it's just so tiresome that when you do something like this these days, instead of thinking, 'What sincere views should I share, and how will people respond?', what you have to consider is, 'How will what I say be taken out of context and weaponised by ABC-haters and Twitter nutters? How will I manage a spread of misinformation unrelated to what I actually said, and will my employer have the guts to stand by me? Do they really want me to say what I actually think?' That's...

"But in avoiding these pinch points and unresolved areas of culture where our anxieties and our painful dilemmas lie, we aren't just failing to do our jobs, we are missing our greatest opportunities. The risk of not taking risks is something worse. Not just failure, but a kind of loss of integrity. I particularly agree with Louis Theroux on that last point. Saying no to delivering this lecture, or standing here and delivering something that offends nobody, would be the safer, easier path.

“All of this thinking leads to journalism with an agenda, and that kind of reporting is a surefire way to win strong support from an audience. But does it win broad respect? Does it lead to lasting public trust? I would argue not.

