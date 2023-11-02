Lego collection worth $200k seized during Melbourne drug lab bust

"This is the first time our detectives have seized a Lego collection - let alone one so large that it requires specific transportation to remove it," Detective Inspector Anthony Vella said.Jane thought she was in love with an Aussie acting star. It was a catfisher who drained her bank account of $45k﻿Police allege the items seized are the proceeds of crime and detectives will continue to work closely with specialist investigators from the Criminal Proceeds Squad.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested as part of the raid, with the woman later released without charge.﻿ The man has been hit with possession, trafficking, drugs and weapons ﻿charges and was remanded in custody.The Lego collection, worth $20,000, was to enormous it had to be transported out with a truck. (Nine)"These drugs then enter the community and cause further harm, whether that's from a health perspective or the criminality that often goes hand in hand with drug offences," he said.

"These arrests and seizures are a great result for investigators and highlight our commitment to targeting those involved in drug manufacture and holding them to account."Police seized an enormous collection of Lego alongside drugs and gems as part of an unusual drug bust. (Nine)

Detectives from the Clandestine Laboratory Squad are continuing to process the lab with assistance from forensic chemists and the Disaster Victim Identification team. Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at

