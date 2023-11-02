Legendary basketball icon dead at 83

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honoured. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”Knight, who began his coaching career at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, won those titles with the Hoosiers in 1976, ‘81 and ‘87.

Knight, who coached the Hoosiers from 1971 until he was fired in 2000 after an on-campus incident involving an Indiana student, spent the last six and a half seasons of his coaching career at Texas Tech and retired in 2008 with 902 victories.

At the time it was the most wins in NCAA Division 1 history. Knight now sits fifth on the all-time list having been surpassed by, among others, the now retired Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, who played for Knight at West Point and later was an assistant on his staff there.

Tributes poured in on social media as the basketball world dealt with the passing of a true legend of the game. RIP to the legendary Bob Knight. He was an American original. I had the honor of knowing him well, and while he wasnât for everyone, I always truly liked, respected and admired him. As he once said of Henry Iba, of all the shadows cast in the game, his was the longest.His Hall of Fame career was highlighted by three national titles at Indiana -- one an undefeated season not since matched.

In fact, his 1974-75 and 75-76 teams went a combined 63-1, the lone loss coming in the 1975 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Australian F2 driver Jack Doohan pushes for F1 seat as dad Mick guides rising star's pathRising motorsport star Jack Doohan reveals his future F1 plans, and how he's following in the footsteps of his legendary MotoGP world champion dad Mick.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Albanese’s CEO leadership style led to profound defeat. What now for Labor?There is no getting around it. Albanese is not some new incarnation of Bob Hawke, he is the leader of a party that just got over the line last year and abysmally failed on the Voice.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Albanese’s CEO leadership style led to profound defeat. What now for Labor?There is no getting around it. Albanese is not some new incarnation of Bob Hawke, he is the leader of a party that just got over the line last year and abysmally failed on the Voice.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Albanese’s CEO leadership style led to profound defeat. What now for Labor?There is no getting around it. Albanese is not some new incarnation of Bob Hawke, he is the leader of a party that just got over the line last year and abysmally failed on the Voice.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Matildas make it three from three as Mary Fowler breaks Taiwan resistanceAustralia win 3-0 to ease into next Olympic qualifying round with Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop also on target in Perth

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Serial killer to stay behind bars as new Victorian laws to restrict paroleThe Frankson killer was given three life sentences for the murders of three young women.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕