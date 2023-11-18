Legal Move Against Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been rocked by a legal move against the event which has been nothing short of a trainwreck. The F1 event has been a trainwreck right from the word go with locals, drivers, travelling spectators and TV viewers all furious about the unmitigated disaster. Damage to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in the opening practice session, which was abandoned — event organisers’ worst fears were realised on Sunday when news of the bombshell lawsuit emerged.

Dimopoulos Law Firm has partnered with another firm to file a lawsuit in Nevada District Court on behalf of the 35,000 fans that attended the opening day mayhem. The first practice session was cancelled after just eight minutes when Sainz went over a faulty manhole cover — with the second session of the day delayed until 2.30am local time. Spectators claimed they were threatened with trespassing charges by police. The lawsuit has been taken out against Formula 1’s ownership group Liberty Media Corporation — as well as the Las Vegas Grand Prix and TAB Contractors Incorporated





