Legal experts call for defamation law reform to better support sexual assault survivors in wake of Bruce Lehrmann 's failed case In the wake of Bruce Lehrmann 's failed defamation case against Network Ten over coverage of Brittany Higgins's rape allegation, legal experts say defamation law reforms are needed to better protect victims.

Advocates for sexual assault survivors have welcomed Justice Michael Lee's judgment as a best-practice examination of the evidence provided by sexual assault victims. "As to reliability, one must not only take account of the well-known general features of human memory, but also the mental state of Ms Higgins and the well-known specific effect of trauma, and in particular sexual assault, on her memory."Lawyer Michael Bradley, who chairs the Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy Initiative, said Justice Lee's judgment was "required reading" for everyone in the criminal justice system.

"And it has become commonplace now for a woman who is lodging such a report or complaint to then have the alleged perpetrator lodge a defamation claim against her as a way of silencing her."

Defamation Law Reform Sexual Assault Survivors Bruce Lehrmann Failed Case

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, loses defamation case: judgeIn more than two hours in court on Monday, Justice Michael Lee found Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted his former colleague in a Parliament House office in 2019.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict: Lehrmann turned victory into defeat in the quest for moneyThe ex-political adviser turned victory into defeat in the quest for money. He will now be known as the rapist who put himself on trial, and lost.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann trial: Auerbach details Lehrmann’s drugs, prostitutes and a ‘pay rise’ offerIn bombshell evidence in Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten, ex-Seven producer Taylor Auerbach detailed what Mr Lehrmann wanted on nights out.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: How Seven hid Lehrmann’s cocaine repayment: ex-producerBruce Lehrmann submitted an expenses form to the Seven Network that included “pre-production expenses”. Ex-producer Taylor Auerbach says that meant drugs.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »